Patrick Doherty Taking Over Haverford Hoops Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There a new head men’s basketball coach at Division III Haverford College.

Patrick Doherty will be taking over the program, coming on board after spending the last eight seasons as an assistant at Division I Lafayette College.

“I think the opportunity to run my own program at a school like Haverford, it was just way, way, way too good to even think about passing up,” Doherty tells KYW Newsradio. “I think the quality of student-athlete that I’m going to get to coach and be around every day is very similar to the kids I’ve worked with at Lafayette for the past eight years. I was so excited when (Athletic Director) Wendy Smith called and told me I was going to have this opportunity.”

Listen to the entire interview with new Haverford head coach Patrick Doherty:

Doherty will replace Michael Mucci who retired as head coach following the 2016-17 season.

Doherty is a Lafayette product who has also served as an assistant at The College of New Jersey and Williams College. he also enjoyed a stint on staff at Central Bucks East High School up in Doylestown.

He talks about what he hopes to bring to the table at Haverford.

“I’m coming from Lafayette and (head coach) Fran O’Hanlon is pretty well known for his motion passing game,” he says. “A lot of ball movement, a lot of player movement, passing and cutting and I really want to bring a lot of those principles that I’ve learned from Coach ‘O’ to our program at Haverford. I couldn’t tell you, specifically, we’re going to play this style or that style, but I do have a pretty good idea of what my foundation is and I want the foundation of our program to be in terms of how we’re going to play.”

Haverford, which calls the Centennial Conference home, went 4-21 this past season.