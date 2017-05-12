Former CBS3 Reporter Details Living With Type 1 Diabetes In New Book

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s been a 21 percent increase in the number of young people being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Former CBS3 reporter Oren Liebermann wrote a new book about living with it.

Liebermann, who is now a CNN reporter based in Israel, first discovered he suffered from the autoimmune disease when he was traveling around the world.

“This is my emergency glucagon shot,” said Liebermann.

It’s a new reality for Liebermann, always being equipped to manage type 1 diabetes.

The former CBS3 reporter was backpacking around the world with his wife three years ago when he started feeling strange.

“The trip was going great. We’d been in Europe and Africa. We were in Israel when symptoms started to show up. I had go bathroom all time and was thirsty. I didn’t know they were symptoms,” said Liebermann.

While in Nepal, he was shocked to see he’d lost 45 pounds in two months.

After first being misdiagnosed with malnutrition, a blood-sugar test finally revealed the diagnosis.

“When he said, ‘I’m sorry to tell you, you’re diabetic,’ my life went into complete chaos, nothing made sense,” said Liebermann. “I’m the first person in my family with diabetes. I had no idea what it meant to have diabetes or how to manage it.”

After the shock and learning to manage type 1 diabetes, Liebermann and his wife decided to resume their trip.

“There were certainly challenges traveling with diabetes and we overcame them,” he said.

He writes about the experience in a new book called “The Insulin Express,” which talks about turning setbacks into opportunities. How a world journey and the diagnosis lead to resilience and self-discovery.

“I hope its funny and entertaining,” said Liebermann. “I also wanted it to be inspiring.”

Half of the proceeds from his book will go to the American Diabetes Association, which helped with information and advice in the book.