News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 12

6:06 am- Trump talks James Comey firing with Lester Holt
6:20 am- Andrew McCabe takes over the job James Comey vacated
6:25 am- Amtrak Engineer will not be charged in deadly Philadelphia crash
6:46 am- A Judge orders the Philadelphia DA to now charge Amtrak engineer in deadly crash
7:04 am- Should Amtrak engineer have charges brought against him?
7:25 am- Chris Christie won’t ban all teens in New Jersey under 18 from getting married
7:45 am- Dean of Students at Downingtown-Area School District announced his resignation
8:00 am- Chris talks with comedian Joe Matarese
8:20 am- Face The Nation’s John Dickerson joins Chris
8:36 am- Steve Harvey does not seem to be a great boss