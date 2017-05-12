Neumann Goretti Point Guard Overcomes Challenges For College Scholarship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A star point guard from Neumann Goretti High School is headed to the prom, and he’s overcome major challenges to score a full scholarship and seat on the University of Kentucky’s basketball team.

Quade Green is headed to prom and celebrating his 19th birthday.

“This is like a dream come true– I’m going to college for free,” he said.

The 6’1, 170 pound point guard is getting fitted for a free custom-made tux, complete with handmade flowers and rhinestone accents, donated by Helena’s on South 4th Street.

He’ll be the prince at the ball.

“It’s a blessing, everybody said he couldn’t do it, but he’s doing,” said Tamika Johnson, Quade’s mother.

She says Quade was born 80% deaf and he didn’t speak for years; but auditory implants and speech therapists helped him get rid of his stutters by middle school; and basketball helped him shine.

“He got a basketball court for his first birthday- everybody was ‘look at this kid with a basketball,'” said Johnson.

Thanks to his focus Quade stood out at Neumann and earned a seat at Kentucky.

“Stay humble, stay focused, that’s all,” he said.

Next step, the NBA.