Members Of University Of Pittsburgh Rowing Team Burglarized

May 12, 2017 9:03 AM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: burglary, Dad Vail Regatta

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dad Vail weekend in Philadelphia got off to a horrible start for one rowing team from Pennsylvania when their vans were broken into and their laptops and personal items stolen.

The University of Pittsburgh’s rowing team says they were robbed yesterday. Broken glass was about all that was left inside two vans that were broken into while the team was on the water.

Laptops, equipment, uniforms, personal items all taken.

The Panthers are among about 100 colleges in town for the Dad Vail Regatta on the Schuylkill River this weekend.

Now, they have to focus on the task at hand as they deal with the emotions of being violated.

