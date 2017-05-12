Interview: Previewing Metallica With Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One thing we know for sure, Metallica is playing Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia tonight with the help of Danish Metal stars Volbeat.

The rest remains to be seen.

Before the mighty Metallica reclaims the stage at the Linc, the crowd was supposed to see “Bat Country” singers Avenged Sevenfold. Those plans changed this morning when guitarist Synyster Gates’ wife went into labor with the couple’s first child and forced the band to skip the show.

Updated set times will be announced later in the day.

Despite the absence of Avenged Sevenfold, South Philly is still set for a break-neck night of rock at the hands of Metallica and Volbeat – their chart-topping hard-charging friends from Denmark.

After kicking off Metallica’s WorldWired tour on Wednesday in Baltimore, Volbeat lead singer Michael Poulsen took some time to tell us what to expect when the show comes to Philadelphia. He also discussed his neighbor’s goats and the Metallica album that got him hooked.

The times may change, but the rock remains.

Check out the interview below with Michael Poulsen of Volbeat, and see them tonight at Lincoln Financial Field with Metallica when the WorldWired Tour stops in Philly.