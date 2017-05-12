Greater Philadelphia Film Office Hosting Programs For ‘Showbiz Parents’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you think your child should be in the movies but don’t know where to begin? The Greater Philadelphia Film Office is hosting a free upcoming event that may clue you in.

The Greater Philadelphia Film Office has been hosting a series of free programs for the film community, and those who want to be a part of the film community.

“We address all kinds of matters, educational and informational and free,” said Sharon Pinkenson, Executive Director of the Film Office.

She says the next program is called “Showbiz Parents.”

“So our program is going to be in the black box at the Prince Theater on Tuesday, May 16th. This one is a little earlier from 6:30-8PM,” explained Pinkenson.

Members of the panel include a well known Casting Director and children’s talent agent.

“And its not for kids. It’s specifically for the adults. There is no auditioning going on that night of any kind,” Pinkenson said.

You will have to RSVP for the event.