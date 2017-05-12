NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Dad Vail Racers Optimistic Despite Promise Of Inclement Weather

May 12, 2017 3:36 PM By Dan Wing
Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s one of the biggest annual athletic events in Philadelphia, and the largest collegiate rowing event in the United States.

The 79th Dad Vail Regatta is taking place Friday and Saturday, bringing thousands of visitors and a flurry of activity to the banks of the Schuylkill River.

The Regatta has brought all the usual sights and sounds to the riverfront – groups of cheering family members and fans, tents for between race breaks, and, of course, the rowers and their boats bustling about.

While the action got off to a good start, things could get a bit messy with rain in the forecast. But Penn State Junior Brenna Fisher says her team is ready to take whatever weather comes our way in stride.

“It changes things. You’ve just gotta roll with it, you know. You can’t expect it to be a perfect day every single day, so you’ve just gotta go with it,” she said.

Courtney is with the University of Delaware Women’s team. She’s hoping a strong showing on day one will lessen any impact bad weather might have on day two.

“If it gets rough tomorrow, as it should, we’re gonna pull our hardest today. Hopefully that’ll be either enough for tomorrow, or lead us off to a good start,” she said.

The race schedule will likely be condensed due to the weather. Any changes can be found on the Dad Vail website.

