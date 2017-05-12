BREAKING: Pennsylvania Attorney General Charges Amtrak Engineer In Deadly 2015 Derailment  

Restaurant Under Fire For Serving Horse Meat

May 12, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Cure, Horse Meat

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania restaurant is under fire over a controversial menu item.

Cure in Pittsburgh served horse tartare during a special event on Monday.

Video Of Ducks Doing Cannonballs Into Pond Goes Viral

Horse welfare advocate Joy Braunstein started an online petition calling for a ban on horse meat being served in any Pennsylvania restaurant.

She argues that horses can contain a lot of pesticides or other toxins, and should not be for human consumption.

Cure’s owner says the dish was available for one night only and it is not a part of its usual menu.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch