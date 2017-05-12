Restaurant Under Fire For Serving Horse Meat

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania restaurant is under fire over a controversial menu item.
Cure in Pittsburgh served horse tartare during a special event on Monday.
Horse welfare advocate Joy Braunstein started an online petition calling for a ban on horse meat being served in any Pennsylvania restaurant.
She argues that horses can contain a lot of pesticides or other toxins, and should not be for human consumption.
Cure’s owner says the dish was available for one night only and it is not a part of its usual menu.