Congressman Brady Concerned Over Comey Firing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of Philadelphia’s senior Congress members is concerned about the firing of FBI director James Comey, and the reverberations being felt in the Capitol and among the American people.

Congressman Bob Brady says the chain of events which led to Comey’s firing is disturbing and leaves the nation’s law enforcement agency in jeopardy, even though a temporary replacement has been named.

“There’s alot of good words about Comey, they all said he was doing a good job, whether he was or wasn’t,” said Brady. “The problem I have a little bit is about the rank and file guys and gals in the FBI, they got a tough job, they got a dangerous job. And I wonder about their morale. I think it’s really wrong the way they did it, the way they just cut the guy off and it cast aspersions on the whole FBI.”

Brady says this whole situation “smells like” Watergate. He says a special prosecutor is needed to look into this, and restore the American people’s confidence in our democratic system.