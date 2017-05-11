Temple Professor Falsely Accused Of Sharing Secrets With China Sues FBI

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple University professor wrongly accused of sharing secrets with China is suing the FBI over the investigation.

In the lawsuit, Professor Xiaoxing Xi says FBI agents barged into his home and held his family at gun point, including his two young daughters.

He says officials invaded his family’s privacy and caused substantial emotional harm and distress.

The lawsuit stems from a 2015 investigation in which Xi was accused of spying for the Chinese government, and was said to have been developing a weapon.

Xi says Agent Andrew Haugen knowingly led a faulty case against him, and was reckless in his statements.

The professor was cleared of any wrong-doing and is now seeking compensation.

The FBI has declined a request for comment in the case.