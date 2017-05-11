Spruce Street Harbor Park Is Back Open

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–One of Philadelphia’s most popular outdoor attractions reopens tomorrow.
Spruce Street Harbor Park is ready to welcome visitors starting at 11 a.m. Friday.
This year there are twice as many hammocks as before, so you’ll have an easier time finding a place to relax.
There’s also great food from some of the city’s most popular restaurants, along with rides, mini-golf and boardwalk games along the Delaware River.
The park opens tomorrow and you can check it out until October 1.
