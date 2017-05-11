Spruce Street Harbor Park Is Back Open

May 11, 2017 11:00 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Spruce Street Harbor Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–One of Philadelphia’s most popular outdoor attractions reopens tomorrow.

Spruce Street Harbor Park is ready to welcome visitors starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

This year there are twice as many hammocks as before, so you’ll have an easier time finding a place to relax.

There’s also great food from some of the city’s most popular restaurants, along with rides, mini-golf and boardwalk games along the Delaware River.

The park opens tomorrow and you can check it out until October 1.

For more information CLICK HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch