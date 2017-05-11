Psychological Impact Of Bullying Can Be Life Long Issue

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Studies have shown that the psychological impact of bullying can be a lifelong issue for not just the victims, but the bullies themselves.
But there is good news.
According to a report in the Journal Pediatrics based on research in Maryland over the past 10 years the prevalence of bullying and related behaviors declined significantly.
About 250,000 students were part of the study.
Bullying among the surveyed students decreased from 28 percent to about thirteen percent with fewer students reporting witnessing bullying.
Despite these positive trends, we should not reduce our focus on bullying, as a large proportion of students are still victims or witnesses to bullying according to researchers from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia tackling bullying remains a priority for efforts to improve child well-being.