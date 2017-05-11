Philadelphia School District Accepts Green Ribbon Award

WATCH: Attorneys Discuss New Development Related To Fatal Amtrak 188 Derailment

May 11, 2017 3:05 PM By Dan Wing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials with the School District of Philadelphia held a press conference at Henry C. Lea Elementary School in Walnut Hill Thursday morning, celebrating being named a U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Awardee.

Philadelphia now becomes one of only nine School Districts across the country to be named a Green Ribbon winner.

The award honors schools and districts that work to reduce environmental impact and costs, improve the health and wellness of students and staff, and provide environmental education.

Superintendent Dr. William Hite says Lea Elementary is a prime example of the work the school district is doing.

“We have provided students with locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, installed new hydration stations in every school to ensure students have access to safe and appealing drinking water, and launched a student led energy reduction program,” said Hite.

Hite says that energy reduction program will be implemented in all Philadelphia schools over the next few years.

Students at Lea also have incorporated green spaces and gardens on the school grounds.

