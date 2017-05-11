New Law Makes Sidewalk Traveling Easier During Construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Relief may be in sight for Philadelphia pedestrians.

City council passed into law a bill that will require replacement walkways when a construction project takes out a sidewalk.

Councilwoman Helen Gym’s bill toughens current, often flouted, regulations that permits to build over sidewalks have to include plans to cover them, so they can still be used, or add a walkway protected from traffic.

She says very welcome new construction in the city can’t come at the risk of pedestrian safety.

“The city is really invested in making sure there’s a clear pathway for anyone who’s biking, walking, in a stroller or wheelchair,” Gym said.

Council also approved switching payroll banks from the troubled Wells Fargo to Citizens, though a number of speakers advocated the city’s creating its own local bank, and it approved creation of a special “hotel business district” to attract big events to the city.