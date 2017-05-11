Mother’s Day Weekend Soaker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Graduation parties, weddings and any fun outdoor events you’ve planned for Mom will need to move inside Saturday as a coastal storm takes shape and drenches the Delaware Valley. The back edge of rain may pull away as early as Saturday evening (if we’re lucky), but regardless, it’s safe to call Saturday a washout.

After leaving behind severe weather in the south central U.S., the storm heads our way. It will not only pull in ample moisture from the open waters of the Atlantic, but intensify as well. Although nuisance showers will fall right through Friday, the heaviest, most widespread precipitation holds off until overnight Friday into Saturday.

Rain amounts could total a few inches to saturate the ground and provide a good drink for the spring blooms. It’ll also help wash away any pollen that’s managed to resettle since the last widespread steady rain fell last week. However, minor urban and coastal flooding is a concern (not a major worry since the full moon is behind us), plus small streams and creeks will likely experience elevated water levels.

Also, don’t discount the wind! Gusts will easily spike to at least 30 mph if not higher at the coast.

Thankfully, Mother’s Day Sunday looks much more promising with skies generally trying to clear, though a leftover shower could still pass through.

The Race for the Cure also poses its own set of weather conditions for which you’ll want to prepare. A northwest breeze will make already cool temperatures feel 5 to 10 degrees chillier. Wind chills likely fall between the upper 40s to mid 50s through the event (comfy if you’re running, sweatshirt weather for sure if you’re cheering the participants on!) There may be a shower over the Ben Franklin Parkway, but clouds are the main theme.

Here’s a nice light at the end of the dreary weather tunnel: once this storm departs, a thermometer surge takes its place with potential for some of the warmest daytime highs thus far this month! As early as next midweek, we return to summer-like heat in the mid 80s and some sun for the most part.

