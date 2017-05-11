Medical Center Holds Mock Prom Trauma To Show Dangers Of Drunk Driving

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Prom season is a serious concern for millions of families this time of year due to an increased number of accidents related to drunk and distracted driving.

One report said 41 percent of graduating seniors say it’s likely that they or their friends would use drugs or alcohol on prom night.

St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County held a mock trauma Thursday to highlight the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.

South Jersey Congressman Stands With Planned Parenthood

The event starts with a car crash, a scene all too familiar during prom season.

One survey found 31 percent of teens admitted that they are likely to get into a vehicle with somebody who’s been drinking on prom night.

Truman High School students play the part of injured patients.

“It really hit hard for me. I didn’t think it was going to affect me as much as it did, but it really did,” said senior Emily Evans.

The whole trauma team is activated – a drill for them as they get out a powerful message.

School Administrator Resigns Amid Controversy With Anti-Abortion Protesters

Roughly one-third of alcohol-related fatal crashes involving teens occur between April and June – the peak of prom season.

The mock trauma includes one of the injured students dying. Parents who participated were confronted with the what losing a child might look like.

“We just want to let people know that driving under the influence is just something that you shouldn’t do and it doesn’t just affect you, it affects everyone around you,” said Olivia Jenkins.

The mock prom trauma is so real-life that it includes writing obituaries and some of the students are arrested for drunk driving and have to appear before a judge.