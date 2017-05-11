Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Passport Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may have heard that your first flying getaway next year could leave you stranded at the airport. KYW’s Jay Lloyd explains why – and what to do about it.

If you expect to use your PA drivers license as ID to get you on that Sunshine State flight next year, you may never get into the wild blue yonder. PennDOT explains, because of state law, their drivers licenses will not meet Homeland Security requirements.

As of next January 22, the best alternative ID to fly anywhere will be a passport.

Getting a passport is simple, but delivery can take six to eight weeks. You can apply and pick up information online at the State Department’s passport website or go to an area passport center or agency. The price has gone up in recent years. For first time applicants it’s $135. Renewals are $110. Kids passports go for $105.

You’ll need an official birth certificate.

New Jersey and Delaware licenses are good for flight ID into 2020.

Check the Homeland Security website for specifics.

