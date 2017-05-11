Trump: Comey Is ‘A Showboat, Grandstander’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump is going into detail about his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Trump left no doubt during an interview with NBC News that it was his decision to fire Comey.

Trump said that he didn’t need the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to fire Comey.

“He’s a showboat, he’s a grandstander, the FBI has been in turmoil. You know that, I know that. Everybody knows that,” Trump said.

However, on Capitol Hill, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe shot down one of the White House’s excuses for axing Comey.

“Is it accurate that the rank and file no longer supported Director Comey?” asked Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.

McCabe responded, “No, sir, that is not accurate. Directory Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI, and still does to this day.”

McCabe says Comey’s firing will not stop the investigation of possible Trump campaign ties with Russia.

“We consider it to be a highly significant investigation,” said McCabe.

Rosenstein came to Capitol Hill himself to meet with the heads of the Senate committee doing its own investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“So that when we had witnesses that we needed to talk to, we made sure that we weren’t stepping on top of anything that might be an active investigation,” said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

Rosenstein could soon be the subject of an investigation himself.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is calling for the Justice Department inspector general to look into Comey’s firing.

Democrats continue to call for Rosenstein to set up a special prosecutor to take over the Russian investigation. They say the Trump administration can’t be trusted to lead the investigation into itself.