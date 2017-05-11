Golfer Born Without Hands Wants To Help Others Follow Their Dreams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– When you see Brandon Canesi out on the course at Ramblewood Country Club he makes great shots that would please any golfer, but Brandon is not like other golfers.

“I was born without hands. That’s never stopped me from doing anything I wanted to do playing sports, being on teams, video games anything a normal kid would do,” said Canesi.

And it wasn’t about to stop him from playing the game he loved the most, golf.

“I started playing with my grandfather when I was seven or eight, I kinda just picked up his clubs and they were the same size ratio as the clubs I have now, I naturally put it under my arm and I swung, so I’ve been swinging the same way my entire life,” Canesi said.

But Canesi had to improvise as he got older.

“Well, me and my uncle got in the basement and went to work. These are the best we’ve come up with, but they are not professionally made they are just the best we’ve come up with,” he says.

To help others like himself, Brandon started a foundation called “Hole High,” and is having a fundraiser at Linwood Country Club on May 22.

“I’m trying to get that message out there, to not let anything stop you from doing what you love. Don’t let your limitations hold you down, there’s ways you can do anything you put your mind to as long as you believe in yourself,” says Canesi.

“My main goal is to basically inspire anyone I can to get out overcome your limitations and enjoy what you love whether it’s golf, any sport, anything really just get out there and do it,” he adds.

And with Brandon’s determination and love of the game he is proof anything is possible.