Blog: Aetna Exiting Health Insurance Marketplace in Delaware

May 11, 2017 9:59 AM By Jim Donovan
Filed Under: blogs, health insurance, Jim Donovan

DELAWARE (CBS) — Aetna, Inc. has informed the Delaware Department of Insurance that it will not be participating in the Health Insurance Marketplace for 2018. As a main reason for their exit, Aetna cited an approximate $700 million loss for individual policies between 2014 and 2016, and an estimated loss of $200 million for 2017 throughout the United States.

There are currently 11,854 Delawareans insured through Aetna’s exchange plans. Coverage will last through the end of 2017. After that period, anyone with a pre-existing condition for which they were begin treated may be able to continue having that treatment covered with that provider.

Consumers who have questions regarding Aetna’s departure are encouraged to contact the Delaware Department of Insurance at 1-800-282-8611 or 302-674-7300, or by e-mail at DOI_Consumer_Resource@state.de.us.

More from Jim Donovan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch