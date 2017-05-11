2 Students Charged In Attempted Rape At Frankford High School

May 11, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Frankford, Sex Assault

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects have now been charged in connection with an attempted rape inside of a bathroom at Frankford High School.

Officers say two students tried to sexually assault a 14-year-old girl yesterday.

One of the students is being charged as an adult, the other is a juvenile.

Other students at the school say they are concerned.

Mamaya McCloud says, “I am scared to come here now knowing this is happening. Who wants to come to school knowing that boys are taking girls into the bathroom?”

The school district says it is working with police on the investigation, and the district says it made robocalls and sent emails to alert parents about the incident.

 

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    May 11, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Send them to prison then they can see what it’s all about.

