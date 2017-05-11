Arraignment Set For Philly Cop Accused Of Dumping Emaciated Dog In Trash Bag

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arraignment has been set for a Philadelphia Police Officer accused of animal cruelty.
Officer Michael Long was arrested in March after investigators say he put a dog into a trash bag then left her for dead at a park just before Thanksgiving.
Humane officers with the Pennsylvania SPCA say the dog was discovered inside a trash bin by a good semaritan. The dog’s microchip led them to Long’s home. Inside, authorities found a sheet matching the one used to wrap the dog.
Long, an 11-year veteran of the police force, is scheduled to appear for arraignment May 25th.
His attorney had no comment when contacted by KYW Newsradio.
The dog was treated by SPCA veternarians and adopted by a family in Malvern.