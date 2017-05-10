Zeoli Show Log 05.10.17

3pm- Yesterday, Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
3:05pm- After months of proclaiming that they had lost confidence in James Comey, Democrats are now outraged over Trump’s decision to replace the FBI Director.
3:10pm- In October of 2016, Sen. Barbara Boxer claimed that James Comey had committed a betrayal in his handling of the Clinton email investigation.
3:15pm- Stephen Colbert’s audience had an odd reaction to the news of James Comey’s firing.
3:25pm- The recommendation to fire Comey came from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein following a review of how the FBI handled an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified information.
3:35pm- Correspondent for Fox News, James Rosen, joins the show to discuss the latest surrounding the firing of James Comey.
4pm- Congressman Jim Jordan joins the show and reacts to President Trump’s decision to fire James Comey. He also discusses the House GOP healthcare bill and why he’s optimistic the Senate will pass the bill without compromising any of its conservative principles.
4:25pm- Numerous news outlets, including ABC and CBS, have been comparing Trump’s ousting of Comey to Nixon during the Watergate scandal.
4:40pm- During an interview with MSNBC, Sen. Tim Kaine said that Trump is “very, very nervous” about the investigation into his ties with Russia.
5pm- Sen. Richard Blumenthal suggested that President Trump and members of his administration may be guilty of treason.
5:10pm- Sen. Rand Paul said that he had lost confidence in James Comey a long time ago and that the FBI was overdue for new leadership.
5:15pm- According to Keith Olbermann, Donald Trump and a Constitutional Democracy cannot coexist.
5:30pm- Rep. Maxine Waters attempted to argue that Hillary Clinton would have been with in her rights to fire Comey but that Donald Trump should not have.