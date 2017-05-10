Thresher Shark Spotted Near Delaware Shore

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—An injured Thresher shark has been spotted in the waters of Delaware this week.
Video captured by the Delaware Center For The Inland Bays shows the shark in the Indian River Inlet on Tuesday around 1 p.m.
The organization says the shark is not uncommon for the area but are not typically seen quite this close to shore.
Thresher sharks live on a diet of small schooling fishes.
Officials urge swimmers not to be concerned about swimming as the sharks are not considered dangerous due their timid nature and small teeth.
The shark was last seen on Tuesday.