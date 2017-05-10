The Dom Giordano Show: Andy McCarthy, David Garrow, Ken Cuccinelli & Lou Dobbs | May 10

May 10, 2017 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.

9:25-Jon Meachum and Senator Richard Blumenthal bring up treason. 

9:35-National Review’s Andy McCarthy joined discussing the firing of Director James Comey.

10:00-David Garrow joined discussing his newest book, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama.”

10:15-Ken Cuccinelli joined discussing Director James Comey’s firing and the potential replacements.

10:25-Judge Napolitano, “Field agents felt he demeaned their work” under Comey. 

10:45-Terry Williamson joined discussing the Vietnam Wall being vandalized.

11:00-New Jersey updates in State slogan.

11:35-Lou Dobbs from Lou Dobbs Tonight, joined with his thoughts on the firing of Director James Comey.

11:50-A school decides to stop having students make gifts in school for Mother’s and Father’s day.

