Ship Featured In ‘The Perfect Storm’ To Become Part Of Artificial Reef

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — A retired Coast Guard vessel is being sunk off the coast of Cape May to become part of an artificial reef.

The cutter, Tamaroa, is perhaps best known for its role in literature and film as the focal point of “The Perfect Storm.” Larry Hajna, with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, says the state teamed up with Delaware to make this happen.

“There are actually several former military ships that are out at this reef site already,” Hajna told KYW Newsradio, “including a 563-foot destroyer which is the largest ship that was ever sunk off the East Coast for an artificial reef.”

The Tamaroa, by comparison, is a little more than 200 feet long. Once the craft settles on the ocean floor some 33 nautical miles off Cape May, it will give fish a fresh place to call home.

It will also help improve the lure of recreational fishing in the area.