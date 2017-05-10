Study: How Pharmaceutical Reps Impact Doctor’s Prescribing Patterns

May 10, 2017 8:00 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: medical reports, Pharmaceutical sales, prescription drugs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A study in the Journal of the American Medical Association is looking at the impact that pharmaceutical sales representatives can have on physician prescribing patterns.

According to the report, when company sales people weren’t allowed free access to physicians’ offices, doctors prescribed more generics and fewer brand-name drugs.

There was a clear difference in prescription practices when hospitals didn’t put limits on physician-drug rep interactions, this is particularly important in training programs where sales people can gain access to young physicians.

A growing number of practices are limiting or totally disallowing sales representatives to meet and talk about the latest drug products from the companies they represent.

