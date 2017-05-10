Study: About 50 Kids Visit ER Every Hour For Riding Injuries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Now that the weather is starting to warm up a bit, fun outdoors for children can also lead to injuries.
A new study found that about 50 children go to the emergency room every hour with injuries that happened while riding a bike, skateboard, scooter or on skates.
And nearly 40 percent of parents admitted their child doesn’t always wear a helmet when riding.
Experts say that could lead to serious head injuries.
“Concussions can have a long-lasting effect on kids ability to learn and interact and we want to make sure that the brain is protected because it’s still growing and developing,” said Dr. Marcee White with Safe Kids Worldwide.
In addition to wearing protective head gear, doctors in the study also say it’s important to make sure kids ride in safe places — away from cars.