Spruce Street Harbor Park’s UNIVESTIVAL Weekend

FIRST ANNUAL UNIVESTIVAL AT SPRUCE STREET HARBOR PARK!

This weekend-long festival will kick off the SSHP season with three days of exciting entertainment, both on and off the water, thanks to our sustaining sponsor Univest Bank and Trust Co.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

The park will open at 11am Friday, with activities and live music starting after 5pm, including clay animation from our friends at Clay Studios and a chance to win cash and prizes in the Univest money booth. Live entertainment will begin at 7pm featuring a performance by legendary local DJ King Britt.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Starting at Noon on Saturday, SSHP will come alive with creative make and take activities and exciting performances. Watch an aerial routine and tight rope performance (over the marina!) by Philly Circusbe intrigued with a magic show by Randy Shinehave the kids participate in an interactive performance with Music Monkey Jungleand listen to kid DJ D-ILL spin the afternoon soundtrack. At night, enjoy a free performance by acclaimed musician and producer Son Little.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

UNIVESTival’s final day will be filled with family-friendly activities and the sweet sounds of steel drums from Trinidelphia.

Click here for more events coming to the Delaware River Waterfront this summer!