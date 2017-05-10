Signs Of Progress In Philly Teachers Contract Stalemate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There appears to be progress in the four-year-old contract stalemate between the Philadelphia school district and its teachers.

The schools superintendent told city council, at budget hearings, Wednesday, that the two sides are meeting daily.

Superintendent William Hite described a district recovering years of severe underfunding– still with many needs, but with a full compliment of school nurses, counselors, and finally enough money to move negotiations with the teachers union off the dime.

“The lack of a contract for our teachers has gone on long enough. Now is the time to get a fair contract that recognizes, the hard work sacrifices and dedication of our teachers,” he said.

Hite says the contract is his highest priority for the school year.

Union President Jerry Jordan confirms negotiations are going well though neither could give a timeline for reaching a deal.

The union has just released a survey of teachers showing nearly half have taken a second job to make ends meet, and more than half are looking for jobs outside the city school district.