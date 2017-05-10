Police: Kerosene/Gasoline Mix Purchased At Gas Station Extreme Fire Hazard

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Middle Township are trying to find people who purchased kerosene at the Riggins Gas Station in Cape May Court House.

Police say that on April 24, a gas delivery was accidentally placed into the kerosene tank at the Riggins Gas Station at 401 Route 9 South.

Since that time, nearly 85 gallons of kerosene mixed with gas have been sold.

Police say the mixture is an extreme fire hazard, especially if used in kerosene heaters.

Police have been able to identify several people through license plates, but have not yet been able to notify them.

Police are asking anyone who may have purchased kerosene at that gas station between April 24 and May 10, to contact the police department immediately at 609-465-8700.

The Riggins Gas Station is asking anyone who purchased the mixture to return it to that location or call the main office at 856-825-7600 if you are unable to return the kerosene.