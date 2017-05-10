Philly Police Officer Hurt In Hit-Run In Kensington

May 10, 2017 6:15 AM By Trang Do
Filed Under: Hit-and-run, Kensington, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 43-year-old Philadelphia police officer is recovering after his leg was broken in a hit-and-run Tuesday night.

He was in full uniform and working when he was hit.

It happened just before midnight on the 3100 block of Custer Street in Kensington.

The officer and three other bike patrol officers were on the sidewalk responding to a call, when police say a 2009 Ford Edge driving down the street jumped the curb and hit one of the officers, running over his left leg.

The 44-year-old driver just kept going, but police caught up to him about a mile away near the intersection of Allegheny Ave and Cedar St.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the driver was clearly impaired when officers arrested him.

“He appeared to be intoxicated, he was unable to stand without staggering and wobbling, he appeared to impaired,” Small said. “Officers also found an open container of alcohol in the front seat.”

In addition to a possible DUI charge, the driver will most likely face aggravated assault charges.

