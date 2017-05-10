Police Investigating Possible Sexual Assault At High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a possible sexual assault that took place at Frankford High School Wednesday.
The Special Victims Unit says they received a call from the school around 10 a.m.
“At this time all parties involved have been identified and will be speaking with Special Victims investigators,” the department said in a statement.
The School District of Philadelphia says they are cooperating with police on the alleged incident.
“The safety of our students is our number one priority. Assault of any kind in our schools is unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. The School Police took immediate action on this matter and are working in cooperation with the Philadelphia Police Department,” said school district spokesman Lee Whack.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation into the alleged incident continues.