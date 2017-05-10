Philly Takes Step Closer To No-Kill Shelters With Upcoming Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An event to help Philadelphia take a step closer to becoming a no-kill animal shelter city takes place next week.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society or PAWS is Philadelphia’s largest rescue partner.

Melissa Levy is the Executive Director of the non profit.

She says the life saving work her organizations does for animals depends 100 percent on the support of donors.

“We’ve seen a lot of progress in terms of the number of animals that are coming into shelters and the number of animals that are getting out alive, but there are still thousands of animals in Philadelphia who are in danger, who enter shelters and are in danger of not getting out alive,” said Levy

All are invited to get involved with Philly Loves PAWS Day On Wednesday May 17.

About 100 area business and counting including tattoo shops, hair salons, restaunts/bars have signed up for the 3rd annual event.

Businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to PAWS.

