Philadelphia School Reform Commission Fills Fifth Member

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School Reform Commission has its full five members with the confirmation, Wednesday, of former state welfare secretary Estelle Richman.
Governor Tom Wolfe selected Richman for the Commission in October.
The Pennsylvania Senate delayed voting on the nomination but, in the end, gave unanimous approval.
Richman, a Philadelphia, also served as chief operating officer for the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration.