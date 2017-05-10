PA Senate Sends House Police Body Camera Bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The state Senate has again passed legislation to expand the use of police body cameras in Pennsylvania.

The bill would allow law enforcement officers to wear a body camera that records audio conversations when entering a private residence.

On Wednesday, state Senate members present unanimously voted in favor of the measure, even though several, including Democrat Vince Hughes of Philadelphia, said they believe more work needs to be done on the bill.

“Sometimes we see abuses that are occurring in public buildings, and there are certain public buildings that body cams will not be allowed to be used in, OK? So, we made a start. This is a first start.”

Hughes says he is also concerned that the bill does not provide easier and faster access to recordings made by police body cams.

The bill now goes to the House.

A body cam bill passed by the Senate late in the legislature’s last two-year session did not get a vote in the House before the session ended.