Mariners Pitcher Calls Ruiz’s Ovation ‘One Of Coolest Things I’ve Ever Seen’

May 10, 2017 1:49 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chase De Jong is 15 years younger than Carlos Ruiz.

The Seattle Mariners rookie pitcher was just 14-years-old when Chooch caught the final out of the 2008 World Series.

On Tuesday night, Ruiz made his return to Philly, and of course received a standing ovation accompanied by chants of “Choooch” during his 8th inning pinch hit appearance.

De Jong was in awe.

Ruiz got the start at catcher in Wednesday’s afternoon game against the Phillies, the final game of the two-game series.

