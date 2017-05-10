Nurse Wins Prestigious National Award

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — There are about 4 million nurses nationwide, and many are unsung heroes, taking care of sick people.

However, this week hospitals are giving special awards to certain nurses who exemplify their profession.

Lisa Sullivan is the kind of nurse patients love. She works overnight at Delaware County Memorial Hospital on the maternity unit with moms and their newborns.

After a busy night at work with kids, she heads home to her four children. The oldest is 7 years old.

“I go home from here, and get some them off to school and then I have my 18-month-old I’m home with and when husband gets home from work, I get to sleep for a little bit,” Sullivan said. “I get to go to sleep for a little bit.”

For her hard work and dedication, Sullivan was given the DAISY Award that recognizes nurses who are extraordinary.

“It’s very nice to hear good things, but I could say that about a lot of the nurses here. I work with a great group of nurses,” Sullivan said.

Colleague Kathy Macagnone says there’s a lot of support and friendship at the community hospital where they’re all proud of Sullivan’s award.

“She’s a very strong nurse, she’s very caring, professional, and pleasure to work with,” said Kathy.

For the 34-year-old who grew up in Drexel Hill, it’s a family affair. Sullivan’s mom is a nurse.

Sullivan and her four sibling were all born at the hospital, as were her four children, so being a nurse at Delaware Memorial seems a little like destiny.

“It’s giving back to the community, going back to your roots, and staying here,” Sullivan said.

The DAISY Award was established in memory of Patrick Barnes, who dies at the age of 33 from an autoimmune disease. His family was awestruck by the nurses who cared for him, so they created the national award to say thank you to nurses everywhere.