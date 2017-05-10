Junie B. Jones The Musical at Walnut Street Theatre

Kids love Junie B. Jones, the musical. This hilarious Walnut Street Theatre for Kids show is filled with suspense, songs and secrets for everyone!
Junie B. is getting ready to attend a new school – and she sure is busy! Between new friends, getting glasses and not being allowed to play in the kickball tournament, there’s a lot going on! Good thing she’s sharing her “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal.” Kids love this funny and colorful musical!
This Walnut Street Theatre for Kids’ hour-long musical is perfect for kids who are 4 to 12 years old. Share LIVE theatre with your favorite kids. It’s Junie B. Jones, the musical – LIVE at Walnut Street Theatre. Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550. Read the books, then see the stories come to life at the Walnut. Family matinees are June 3rd through June 10th.
