Officers Find Heroin Stuffed Inside ‘Success’ Greeting Card In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Customs agents in Philadelphia say they found 8 grams (0.28 ounces) of heroin stuffed inside a congratulatory greeting card shipped from the Netherlands.
The front of the card, written in Dutch, read, “Success!”
Officials said Monday the card was addressed to someone in Washington, D.C. So far, no one has been arrested.
“This heroin interception is another example of how Customs and Border Protection officers exercise vigilance to deftly uncover creative narcotics concealment methods. CBP officers’ border enforcement mission and inspections expertise helps to keep our communities safe,” said Kevin Donohue, Acting CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.
The value of the heroin was estimated at $500. It was found in a plastic bag sandwiched between two pieces of cardboard.
