Hahnemann University Hospital Nurses Protesting Staffing Changes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nurses At Hahnemann University Hospital are protesting proposed staffing changes.
They’re upset the hospital is planning to replace some registered nurses with unlicensed staff.
The nurses say that would put patients’ safety at risk.
The hospital responded with a statement saying they have appropriate nurse staffing levels to make sure patients receive high-quality treatment.
Hahnemann University Hospital’s first and foremost priority is the health and safety of all our patients who come to us for care. Hahnemann has appropriate nurse-staffing levels that ensure our patients receive high-quality, person-centered treatment. Our skilled and certified support staff, nurses and clinicians are the reason we are able to deliver exceptional care that helps our patients live happier, healthier lives.
