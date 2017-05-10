2 Under-The-Radar Eagles’ Rookies For 2017

May 10, 2017 10:45 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We know about Derek Barnett (pick No. 14) and Rasul Douglas (pick No. 99). We expect them to contribute for the Eagles in 2017.

But who else?

Related: Eagles Select CB Sidney Jones In Round 2

ESPN’s Mel Kiper put together a list of his top early impact draft picks and undrafted free-agents, sorting by rounds (1, 2-3, 4-7, and undrafted). Kiper had two Eagles’ rookie on the list:

1. DT Elijah Qualls

 

Elijah Qualls

TUCSON, AZ – SEPTEMBER 24: Defensive lineman Elijah Qualls #11 of the Washington Huskies. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Qualls, 22, was the Eagles’ 214th overall selection (6th round). Kiper wrote, “He has the talent and size (6-1, 313) to develop into a future starter for the Eagles.”

2. C Tyler Orlosky

 

Tyler Orlosky

MORGANTOWN, WV – SEPTEMBER 10: Daikiel Shorts #6 of the West Virginia Mountaineers celebrates his touchdown with Tyler Orlosky #65 during the third quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Mountaineer Field on September 10, 2016 in Morgantown, West Virginia. West Virginia won the game 38-21. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Orlosky, 24, is an undrafted signee of the Birds. He started 42 games at West Virginia and was Kiper’s third ranked center.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch