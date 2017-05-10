2 Under-The-Radar Eagles’ Rookies For 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We know about Derek Barnett (pick No. 14) and Rasul Douglas (pick No. 99). We expect them to contribute for the Eagles in 2017.
But who else?
ESPN’s Mel Kiper put together a list of his top early impact draft picks and undrafted free-agents, sorting by rounds (1, 2-3, 4-7, and undrafted). Kiper had two Eagles’ rookie on the list:
1. DT Elijah Qualls
Qualls, 22, was the Eagles’ 214th overall selection (6th round). Kiper wrote, “He has the talent and size (6-1, 313) to develop into a future starter for the Eagles.”
2. C Tyler Orlosky
Orlosky, 24, is an undrafted signee of the Birds. He started 42 games at West Virginia and was Kiper’s third ranked center.