City Zoning Board Approves PPA Billboards That Has Residents Protesting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Zoning Board has approved the installation of billboards at 11 Parking Authority garages and lots.
Parking Authority Billboards That Have Some Residents Alarmed
The vote was held Wednesday afternoon came over the objections of the policy non-profit “Fifth Square.”
Fifth Square had gathered more than a thousand signatures protesting the billboards in an online petition.
The group says it will appeal the decision to Commonwealth Court.
The Parking Authority says the billboards will replace slightly smaller signs that were on the lots previously and the income will help pay for upkeep of the lots.