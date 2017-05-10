Ceremony Honors Dozens of Philadelphia Police Officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a hundred Philadelphia Police officers were recognized Wednesday for going above and beyond the call of duty while on patrol.

“It’s an opportunity for us to show case the great work done by our men and women, each and every day,” said Police Commissioner Richard Ross. “Acts of valor, bravery, heroism, but you can’t underscore enough the importance of those life-saving.”

The commendation ceremony is held twice a year inside the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia.

“This is the life-saving award,” said Officer Miquel Figueroa, who helped save an elderly woman inside the Convention Center last year.

“We heard a loud scream,” he said.

“And we observed a female grab her chest and have a heart attack,” his partner Saran Pereborow added.

The two rushed to the woman’s side and performed CPR, until medics arrived.

“We did a couple of chest compressions, we rushed her to Jefferson hospital, and she turned out pretty well,” says Pereborow.

“It’s just an honor to be a part of such a team effort, as police in the community,” said Michael Goodson, Lieutenant of the South Street Command.

He and Sergeant Dominck Cole were recognized for saving an 11-month-old baby, who stopped breathing.

“It’s always nice to receive an award, but in this particular situation, all I could think of was what if that was my child?” said Cole.

“This is why we put so much emphasis on life-saving, because that’s really what we are here for,” said Ross. “It is just absolutely remarkable what these men & women do.”

Awards given included the Sergeant Robert Wilson III Valor Award, the Bravery Award and the Tactical De-Escalation Award.

Each recipient is nominated by the peers and commanders, and then given a certificate and medal to pin on their uniform