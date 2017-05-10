Camden High Students Line Up For Summer Job Applications

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — In Camden, high school students are lining up for summer jobs under the city’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

Dozens of teens jammed into a community center to snap up applications for jobs that will pay between $8.50 and $15 an hour.

For many of these kids, though, it’s not just about the money.

“I mainly just want something to do cause I’m a football player, so I’m have practice in the afternoon so I want something to take up the time during the day,” said 17-year-old Dayvohn Washington.

“I don’t care if I don’t get paid a lot I just want volunteer work to put on my resume,” Olga Galatea added. “I don’t want to be stuck in a house all summer.”

Along with the job offers came advise from Camden city officials such as Health and Human Services Executive Director Mark Merrill.

“This is an opportunity that can really determine how you are going to move forward with the rest of your life, what type of life you’re going to live,” he said.

Applications have to be in by no later than May 26 for the six week program.