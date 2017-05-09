Zeoli Show Log 05.09.17

3pm- According to two Obama administration officials, Barack Obama warned Donald Trump about hiring Gen. Mike Flynn as National Security Adviser.
3:10pm- During yesterday’s Senate Judiciary hearing, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates stood by her decision not to defend the White House’s travel ban executive order.
3:25pm- Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy stated that he has seen no smoking gun linking Donald Trump and his campaign to Russia.
3:35pm- While being questioned by Sen. Chuck Grassley, James Clapper and Sally Yates acknowledged viewing documents featuring unmasked members of Trump’s campaign team but denied being behind any information leaks to the press.
3:50pm- A federal judge has ruled that a seafood restaurant is not liable in a case involving a customer who, after consuming raw clams, contracted a flesh eating virus.
4pm- Despite leftist claims, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is not doing anything unusual by reviewing complaints made against Stephen Colbert.
4:40pm- Some African American students at Harvard University have decided to hold their own commencement ceremony.
4:50pm- Fordham University has decided to not allow a Chick-fil-A to open on it’s campus after the LGBT community expressed opposition to the restaurant.
5:30pm- During an episode of Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski claimed that she is always right and that the Trump presidency will eventually be brought down by corruption.