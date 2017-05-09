Young Dancers Take Master Class With 3 Time Emmy Winner Debbie Allen

BREAKING: FBI Director James Comey Has Been Fired, White House Says

May 9, 2017 5:43 PM By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Debbie Allen, String Theory Charter School

PHILADELPHILA (CBS) — A group of young dancers at the String Theory Charter School got a lesson from none other than the world renowned dance master Debbie Allen.

From jazz hands, to gazelle kids, to turns and jumps three time Emmy Award winning choreographer, director, and actress Debbie Allen showed dozens of young dancers at the String Theory Charter School how the masters get it done.

“Dance with abandon, don’t hold back,” she said.

 

 

Allen demonstrated a series of moves during the 90 minute class dropping pearls of wisdom that hard work is needed.

“Looking cute won’t get you to the mountain top, you must train,” she said

Catherine Cahill runs the Mann Center and, which sponsored Allen said, “She is intense, she is focused, she is fabulous.”

The Mann Center teaches four modern, jazz and ballet classes to kids over two days as part of their Artist in Residency Program.

“Any chance I get, I’m just going to shine and just do me,” said Junior Amaya Jackson.

She stood out in front of Allen, taking her advice and dancing with spirit.

“I learned the energy, keep the energy up all the time,” said Jackson.

Other artists in residency include the late Al Jarreau and Wynton Marsalis.

 

