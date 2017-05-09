You Can Help PSPCA Name Their New Baby Donkey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the public’s help in naming their new baby donkey.

Early Sunday morning, Sadie, a mini-donkey, gave birth to a foal. Her baby was born in just 20 minutes.

Sadie was rescued by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers with another mini-donkey, Romeo, from a farm in Huntington County in January.

Along with a cow, a goat, chickens, roosters and two beagles, Sadie and Romeo had been left starving, according to the PSPCA.

Concerned neighbors called an animal cruelty hotline and officers responded.

Upon medical examination, it was revealed that Sadie was pregnant. The PSPCA says a donkey’s gestation period is 11-14 months, so they were unsure when she would give birth.

Sadie’s baby boy arrived on Sunday, and likely because of her early neglect, he had a few health complications, including some that require blood transfusions.

The PSPCA says the baby will need supplemental feedings and more medical procedures, but they are confident he will grow up to be a “beautiful, healthy boy.”

They say there is only one thing left to do – name him.

The PSPCA’s supporters and staff have offered a few suggestions and they compiled a list of their favorites.

To help raise funds for the baby donkey’s medical care, the PSPCA is asking for a $5 donation per vote.

The choices are: Lil’ Sebastian, Georgie, Van, J.R. (Romeo, Jr.) and Lucky.

To vote for your favorite name, click here.