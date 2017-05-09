U.S. May Be Expanding Its Electronics Carry-On Ban

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A change could be coming to what you can and can’t carry-on to those long flights to Europe or the UK. It’s the potential expansion of an electronics carry-on ban that was put place in March.

The electronics ban, right now, is limited to flights coming to the US from 10 airports in North Africa and the Middle East. Travelers can’t carry on electronics larger than a cell phone.

Electronics Banned From Cabins On Some Middle Eastern And African Flights To U.S.

Paul, fresh off a Qatar Airways flight to Philly, knows what it’s like. He says passengers with laptops and cameras who didn’t check them in, handed them over at the gate.

“They took them off the people and they put them in a box. They wrapped them in some kind of film. Double wrapped them, put them in a box, then wrapped them again and put them on the plane.”

He says the process may have slowed things down a little. As for expanding the ban to Europe and the UK?

“I’m all for safety and it’s another checkpoint. So, in that case I think it’s okay.”